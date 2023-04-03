Unison at Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Daytime Client Care Worker

Reporting to: Shelter Manager

Salary: $48,500 per year

Terms of Employment: Permanent- Full-time

Job purpose

To support Shelter Manager and Case Workers in all activities of the Shelter and to develop the resource network with each client. To provide oversignt to the day-to-day activities of the Shelter. Is always accountable during the shift for the building and its residents.

Duties and responsibilities

The Shelter operates with the philosophy of client centered care. All employees are working with residents to further client’s self determined goals. This means as much as possible, clients should be living as they live in the community: taking their own medications, making their own transportation arrangements and making their own meals.

Customer/Client Responsibilities: Provide support, information, and referrals by telephone and in person utilizing a person-centred approach and trauma informed care: Ensure all crisis calls are logged and corresponding crisis call reports are completed. Ensure familiarity with a wide range of resources for referral. In-person responsibilities include: Engage with residents daily and be available for information or support as needed. Resolve conflicts as they arise. Expectation is to be on the floor interacting with clients when not otherwise employed. When necessary, accompany clients to medical and other appointments. Document all client interactions and enter into HMIS database at the end of each shift. Ensure Resource Workers have information to add to update notes. Documentation must be professional and accurate. Conduct in-person assessments and make recommendations to the Manager. Supporting Caseworkers upon their request with client self determined goals.

Team Support: Interact with and support staff at the beginning and end of a shift through strong communication and review of resident requirements. Must provide comprehensive shift change updates. Assign tasks to Resource Workers or Client Care Workers. Support and train practicum students, volunteers and new staff. Assign tasks as appropriate. To ensure a smooth transition for clients by emailing the Caseworkers about issues that have occurred or are pending. Ensure an open communication is maintained with the Caseworkers. Ensure open communication is maintained with the Manager.



Building/Security Responsibilities: Primary responsibility is the safety of people. Must adhere to all health, safety and fire regulations. Answer all telephone/intercom inquiries as per Shelter procedures. Monitor security doors and close circuit monitors. Screen visitors. Visually check building after normal business hours. Access police or emergency assistance as required, consulting with the Manager when needed. Notify Senior Manager/CEO when the mian building opens. Ensure a clean environment is maintained.



Community Perspective: Be familiar with community resources Work with community partners in a professional manner. In particular be familiar with the protocols of the Elder Abuse Response Team (EART) and make appropriate referrals to and from that team.



Organizational Perspective: Be oriented to the agency and be familiar with all Unison services Attend Unison at Kerby Centre Team meetings as shift requirements allow. Attend Shelter team meetings. Work in partnership with all Kerby Centre departments. Maintain confidentiality in client and Unison business. Demonstrate professional behaviour and appearance appropriate to the position.



Qualifications

Education:

Social Degree or Human service required. A two-year post-secondary diploma with experience may be considered.

Experience:

Preference given to individuals with experience in related settings such as shelters, resource lines, distress lines, care centres, seniors’ housing and seniors’ centres.

Training and/or experience in the following areas an asset: family violence, elder abuse, marginalized populations, addictions and mental health.

Additional Training:

Maintain a current level of knowledge including First Aid CPR at the Basic Rescuer Level.

Trauma Informed Care

Intermediate level of computer skills – must be capable of using the basic programs such as Word and email.

Competencies:

Calm under pressure, organized, good written and verbal communication skills, pro-active and having basic level computer skills.

High level of emotional intelligence and maturity in terms of interactions with a variety of personality types including people from different cultures.



Working conditions

Work is 5 days a week, hours are 7:45am – 3:45pm. Some night shifts may be required to cover for other staff. Shifts are at times worked alone with access to immediate on-call support.

Will interact on each shift with individuals under stress who may have a history of being abused, addictions, mental illness and/or physical disabilities.

Physical requirements

Must have the ability to be physically active and awake at all times. Must be independent enough to work the shift alone. Must be able to direct residents on emergency protocols in case of fire/drill.

To Apply

Please send your resume and cover letter (optional) to [email protected] . We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those selected for interview will be contacted.