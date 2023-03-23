Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Caseworker

Terms of Employment: Full-time, Permanent

Job Purpose:

Caseworker: To take a leadership role in engaging with clients of Kerby Shelter and fostering independence through case management activities. To provide oversight to the day-to-day activities of the Shelter. Is accountable at all times during the shift for the building and its residents.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Customer/Client Responsibilities – must provide information and referral and support by telephone and in person utilizing a person centred approach and trauma informed care: Telephone responsibilities include: Monitoring of the Elder Abuse Response Line when required. Ensure all EART calls are appropriately referred to the Elder Abuse Community Caseworker or the community. Ensure all crisis calls are logged and corresponding crisis call reports are completed. Ensure familiarity with a wide range of resources for referral. In-person responsibilities include: Engage with residents daily and be available for information or support as needed. Resolve conflicts as they arise. Expectation is to be on the floor interacting with clients when not otherwise employed. When necessary accompany clients to medical and other appointments. Document all interactions and enter into HMIS database when appropriate. Ensure resource workers have information to add to update notes. Documentation must be professional and accurate. Conduct in-person assessments and make recommendations to Manager. Will provide medication assistance or reminders for clients who mentally or physically require this assistance. Most clients self-administer medications. Casework: Each caseworker is assigned clients to work with on a continuing basis: To manage assigned case files as needed. To meet with case load clients once on a rotation and ensure files are proceeding according to timelines. To ensure clients on caseload are following through on tasks and meeting goals. To foster personal development and life skills Team Support: Interact with and support staff at the beginning and end of a shift through strong communication and review of resident requirements. Must provide comprehensive shift change updates. Assign tasks to Resource Workers or Client Care Workers. Support and train practicum students, volunteers and new staff. Assign tasks as appropriate. Ensure an open communication is maintained with the other Caseworker. Ensure open communication is maintained with the Manager. Building/Security Responsibilities: Primary responsibility is the safety of people. Must adhere to all health, safety and fire regulations. Answer all telephone/intercom inquiries as per Shelter procedures. Monitor security doors and close circuit monitors. Screen visitors. Visually check building after normal business hours. Access police or emergency assistance as required, consulting with the Manager when needed. Notify Regional Director/CEO in the main building when open. Ensure a clean environment is maintained. On Call Responsibilities: The full time staff including caseworkers share on-call duties. This means they must be accessible to assist Shelter staff in event of an emergency or problem situation, respond as needed (telephone or in person), inform the Manager, Regional Director and CEO as appropriate and complete all relevant documentation. On-call is a one week block scheduled ideally once every 6 weeks. Community Perspective: Be familiar with community resources Work with community partners in a professional manner. In particular be familiar with the protocols of the Elder Abuse Response Team (EART) and make appropriate referrals to and from that team. Organizational Perspective: Be oriented to the agency and be familiar with all Kerby services Attend Kerby Team meetings as shift requirements allow. Attend Shelter staff meetings. Work in partnership with all Kerby Centre departments Participate on Kerby committees as time and interest allow Maintain confidentiality in client and Kerby Centre business. Demonstrate professional behaviour and appearance appropriate to the position.

Job Requirements:

Education:

Degree in Social Work or other Human Services required. Two-year post-secondary diploma with experience may be considered.

Experience:

Preference given to individuals with experience in related settings such as shelters, resource lines, distress lines, care centres, seniors’ housing and seniors’ centres.

Training and/or experience in the following areas an asset: family violence, elder abuse, marginalized populations, addictions and mental health.

Additional Training:

First Aid CPR at the Basic Rescuer Level is required to work in the Shelter.

HMIS training

Trauma Informed Care

Competencies:

Calm under pressure, organized, good written and verbal communication skills, pro-active and having intermediate level computer skills.

Working Hours Conditions:

Shifts are 8 hours including one-hour unpaid lunch.

On Call is a requirement during one week out of 6.

Must be able to work an extended shift (10 hours or more if necessary) and have the ability to be physically active and awake at all times.

To work a shift alone, must be able to walk residents down the stairs in case of emergency and lead them to the muster point.

“We are an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status”