Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Assistant to Thrive

Reporting to: Manager of Thrive

Salary: $40,300 per annum

Terms of Employment: Permanent- Full-time

Job Purpose :

To support the day-to-day operations of the Thrive departments with the goal of increasing food security and social inclusion for seniors.

Duties and Responsibilities :

Primary Responsibilities

Work closely with the Thrive Coordinator to run the day-to-day operations of the programs. Including: Grocery Delivery Internal and External Markets Wednesday Delivery Service Community Food Pantry Internal and External Food Hamper requests Act as first point of contact for all client inquires and intakes for all Thrive programs. Conduct client interviews for entry into the programs as required. This is always done in conjunction with a second person. Provide client referrals to other internal support programs or external food support services in the city Take grocery orders over the phone and match the order with a delivery volunteer or staff member. Assist the Coordinator with overseeing and managing volunteer logistics Assist the Coordinator with Program marketing and social media

Food Rescue

Assist with the coordination of the operations of the Food Security food distribution days (free food markets, volunteer home deliveries, others)

Assist with the coordination of the external bread markets (preparing supplies and volunteer logistics)

Ensure the Community Pantry is maintained (stocked and kept tidy) and statistics are recorded.

Donations & logistics. Oversee the food donations flow and logistics, such as receiving and storage

Maintain the Program Storage space

Grocery Delivery

Conduct both in-home and telephone follow-up with clients. Take grocery orders over the phone and match the order with a delivery volunteer or staff member. Pick up item/s from client and return them to Co-op for credit as needed Balance accounts receivable on a regular basis for accounting office. Be responsible for day-to-day upkeep of client files and statistics. This includes entry of data into the FCSS database and Better Impact. Supervise and schedule Grocery Delivery volunteers on a daily basis. Train volunteers as required. Shop for clients when required. As per Policy 3210 is responsible for communicating with own car insurance provider and ensuring the proper level of coverage is provided for driving for work.

Additional

In the absence of the Coordinator, is responsible for the overall operation of the department. Assist with any other tasks as assigned by the Coordinator, or other departments with the approval of the Coordinator

Job Requirements :

Degree or Diploma in a human service field such as social work, personal care aide, recreation aide etc.

Working Hours :

Work is split between the office and in the community (such as attending Bread Markets, shopping for clients and picking up donations). This is a full-time position working 8:00 to 4:00 p.m. or 8:30 to 4:30 5 days/week Monday – Friday.

Physical requirements

Job may be physically taxing and may require repetitive lifting of up to 35lbs. Must be physically mobile and able to do stairs. Also, able to lift groceries and transport food donations.

To Apply

Please send your resume and cover letter (optional) to [email protected]. We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those selected for interview will be contacted.