Unison at Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Volunteer Coordinator Terms of Employment: Manager of Seniors Supports & Volunteers Location: Calgary Job Purpose: To coordinate volunteer resources for Kerby Centre. To promote and maintain volunteering within Kerby Centre.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Assist the Manager of Seniors Supports & Volunteers in developing, maintaining and overseeing a strong corps of volunteers in the organization. Responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the volunteer database, Better Impact, and train staff and volunteers as required. Collect volunteer statistics from all areas on a monthly basis. Also responsible for imputing volunteer statistics into the volunteer database. Responsible for providing database reports, especially at year end. Responsible for ensuring that FCSS surveys are completed and imputed into the FSII database. Responsible for volunteer onboarding, virtually and in person. This includes: Providing information and initial screening

Interviewing

Placing in positions

Orienting volunteers to Kerby Centre using the Volunteer Handbook

Volunteer Handbook Providing required training and documentation Responsible for conducting “volunteer check-ins” for all new volunteers. Actively recruit new volunteers. Attend volunteer workshops, booths and information sessions. Responsible for working with service areas to determine volunteer needs and advertising open positions internally and externally. Identify volunteer assignments that provide meaningful work for volunteers and write the volunteer position descriptions in consultation with managers. Ensure that one-time requests for volunteers (for special events) are filled in a timely manner. Conduct weekly building tour for new members and volunteers as needed. Work with the Manager and Fund Development Team on corporate engagement initiatives. Plan and implement formal and informal volunteer recognition activities. Troubleshoot when difficulties arise with volunteers. Keep the Manager informed and take a role in releasing or re-assigning volunteers. Participate on internal Kerby Centre committees as required or as time and interest permit. Police checks, references and filing

Job Requirements:

Post secondary education: a two-year diploma or degree.

At least 2 year experience in non for profits, with volunteers.

Excellent customer service skills, must enjoy meeting and communicating with a diverse population.

Work as a team within Kerby Centre and with all agency and community partners.

Display very good organizational and problem-solving skills.

Detail oriented. Ability to keep precise records.

Proficient with Zoom and other similar platforms

Proficient in the use of Better Impact, Microsoft Office suite and computer applications

Able to work independently and display initiative.

Professional in all interactions and relationships.

Ability to communicate effectively, maintain calm under pressure, and create a fun and positive work environment!

Compensation Package:

This position is a permanent full-time career opportunity. The starting salary range is between -$53,000 to 55,650 per year depending on qualifications plus 100% Employer paid Health & Dental plan and 5% matched Pension plan. Salary considerations are based on assessment of the successful candidate’s education, skills, previous experience and other factors. Unison offers an outstanding work life balance with 3 weeks of vacation to start plus the last week of December off with pay in addition to the 12 observed statutory holidays in a calendar year, 5 wellness days and generous sick leave accruals.

Working Conditions:

The Volunteer coordinator is expected to engage with volunteers who are working in a variety of locations. Workday is 8:00am – 4:00pm Monday to Friday with one hour unpaid lunch. Flexibility is required for events outside normal work hours including special events (some evening, weekend and early shifts may be required).

Work may be physically demanding for short periods. Must be able to lift bags and boxes of donations, carry displays and help with set-up for special events.

The position is available immediately. Please submit your resume to [email protected]

“We are an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status”