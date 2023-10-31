Are you passionate about working with seniors and other adults in a setting that supports their physical, emotional and psychological needs? Are you a certified Recreation Aide Therapy who loves working with seniors? Are you looking to support amazing clients and their care providers in achieving amazing outcomes on a full-time basis? If so, here is a goop opportunity for you.

Who we are:

Unison is a not-for-profit organization that provides programs and services developed to support generations 50+ to live their best lives.

The Unison Adult Day Program (ADP) is designed for adults over the age of 41 years who are living with health challenges and cannot safely stay on their own without support. It also provides valuable respite to our client’s care providers by offering programming from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. by registered or licensed nurses, health care and recreation aides.

The ADP programming is focused on promoting wellness by providing stimulating activities in a healthy, safe, and supportive environment while providing respite to care providers.

Who we’re looking for:

We are looking for a Recreation Aide who is passionate about supporting a culture that values a healthy workplace. A person who has the ability to work in a caring environment that is dedicated to supporting the wellness of the clients we serve. The ideal candidate will have experience in organizing and leading a variety of social and leisure activities such as exercises, sports, crafts, music, drama and special events.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Reporting to the Adult Day Program Manager, the Recreation Aide is responsible for operating our recreational day programs, including:

Assist in the implementation of recreation programs that include physical, emotional, cognitive, and social programs. (We have fun through crafts, games, and physical activities… If you’ve never seen a group of seniors play with nerf guns, you’re missing out!) Schedule activities that address the various dimensions of wellness, working within the budget set by the Manager. Some research on activities is expected Provide assistance to clients with meal service and personal care. Daily cleaning tasks as required. Daily reporting tasks as required.

Qualifications required:

Strong preference for candidates with education as a Recreation Therapy Assistant or Healthcare Aide. Clear Police Information Check and Intervention Record Check (required prior to starting). Ability to stand, sit and walk for extended periods of time to provide program support (required). Current standard First Aid/ Level C CPR (required within 3 months).

Additional Training:

Maintain First Aid/CPR at Basic Rescuer Level, yearly

WHMIS

Food Handlers Safety Certificate

Medication Assistance course from Bow Valley College or equivalent plus yearly MAP competency checklist

Compensation Package:

This position is a permanent full-time career opportunity. The starting salary range is between -$41,800 to $44,000 per year plus 100% Employer paid Health & Dental plan and 5% matched Pension plan. Salary considerations are based on assessment of the successful candidate’s education, skills, previous experience and other factors. Unison offers an outstanding work life balance with 3 weeks of vacation to start plus the last week of December off with pay in addition to the 12 observed statutory holidays in a calendar year, 5 wellness days and generous sick leave accruals.

Working Conditions:

This is a 40 hours/week position. Work within a strong multidisciplinary team environment. Day is busy and multi-tasking is expected. Hours are Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm with a paid lunch hour as it must be taken in the vicinity of the clients.

Physical requirements

Job is physically demanding. Must be able to lift 10-25 lbs, carry 10 lbs, move furniture as required, push wheelchairs, bend, frequent walking, stairs and reaching to higher levels.

The position is available immediately. Please submit your resume to [email protected]

“We are an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status”