Unison at Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Part-time Grant Writer (Contract Position)

Terms of Employment: Part-time, Three month Contract

Location: Calgary

Job Purpose:

We are seeking a skilled and detail-oriented individual to join our team as a Part-Time Grant Writer. The successful candidate will be responsible for researching, writing, and submitting grant proposals to various funding organizations, foundations, and government agencies. This position requires excellent writing skills, strong research abilities, and a keen attention to detail. The Part-Time Grant Writer will work closely with our development team to identify funding opportunities and contribute to the overall fundraising efforts of the organization

Duties and Responsibilities:

Develop a deep understanding of the organization’s programs, projects, and goals in order to effectively communicate its mission and impact to potential funders.

Write compelling grant proposals, grant applications, proposals, and other fundraising materials tailored to the requirements of each funding opportunity.

Collaborate with program managers, and other team members to gather necessary information for grant proposals and reports.

Assist in the preparation of grant reports and updates for funders, ensuring compliance with reporting requirements and deadlines.

Stay informed about trends in grant funding, philanthropy, and nonprofit management to enhance the organization’s fundraising strategies.

Maintain accurate and up-to-date records of all grant-related activities, including grant submissions, awards, and declines.

Manage the grant application process, including tracking deadlines, submitting proposals, and following up on the status of applications.

Research potential grant opportunities from government agencies, foundations, corporations, and other funding sources.

Conduct prospect research to identify new funding opportunities and maintain a database of potential donors and grantors.

NOTE: All positions at Unison are evolving. New or changed responsibilities may be considered by the CEO at any time.

Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in English, communications, nonprofit management, or a related field or two-year diploma with two-year relevant experience.

Proven experience in grant writing and fundraising, preferably in a nonprofit or academic setting.

Excellent writing skills with the ability to craft clear, persuasive, and compelling narratives for diverse audiences.

Strong research skills and the ability to synthesize complex information into concise and coherent grant proposals.

Familiarity with grant application processes and requirements of government agencies, foundations, and other funding sources.

Detail-oriented with the ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines simultaneously.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite and experience with grant management software or databases.

Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to work collaboratively with diverse stakeholders.

Knowledge of nonprofit organizations, philanthropy, and fundraising best practices.

Commitment to the mission and values of the organization.

This is a part-time position with flexible hours. Remote work options are available. Compensation will be commensurate with experience.

Maintain confidentiality in client and Unison business.

Demonstrate professional behavior and appearance appropriate to the position.

Working Hours:

This is a contract Part-time position, in-office and/or remote work. Hours of work will be as needed (with pre approval) paid at an hourly rate to be determined. Job is not physically taxing.

The position is available immediately. Please submit your resume to [email protected]

“We are an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status”