Job Announcement: Online Fitness Instructor

Unison at Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Online Fitness Instructor

Terms of Employment: Contractor position

Job Purpose:

To support seniors with continued mobility, balance, and strength, as well as to help in fighting isolation. We have a wide range of abilities, and as we continue to grow our online programs, we will be creating classes for different ability levels. Currently we have our Ski/Stay Fit class where we work with seniors who are looking to build their conditioning for outdoor adventures. We also have general fitness classes that are geared towards keeping everyone moving and limber. Your main goal besides fitness is to make sure registrants feel like they are part of a community.

Job Requirements:

Must understand how zoom works and be comfortable working with the platform.

Preference will be given to current fitness instructors with certification(s) from reputable organization(s) and/or degrees in Kinesiology, Physiotherapy, or related fields.

degrees in Kinesiology, Physiotherapy, or related fields. Good to have specialty or experience in seniors’ physical fitness, dance-based fitness, group training, strength training. Must have certification and/or training and experience specific to respective specialty (Zumba, yoga, cross-fit, ballet…).

Demonstrated ability in assessing participant needs and determining adaptations as necessary for different ability levels.

Multilingual is an asset.

Compensation:

This is a contractor position and will be paid by the hour. Instructors will be paid $40 per one hour session.

The position is available immediately. Please submit your resume to [email protected]om

“We are an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status”