Unison at Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Food Services Coordinator (Chef)

Terms of Employment: Full-Time, Permanent

Location: Calgary

Job Purpose:

The Food Services Coordinator will be responsible for all food production and culinary operations for Kerby Café at the Kerby Centre, serving the centre clients, staff and visitors. This will include developing menus, weekly specials and seasonal standing menu plans, store and cook food with the highest professional quality and safety standards. Our chef will be responsible for the procurement of food supplies within budgetary considerations.

Part of the position responsibilities, is to promote and lead catering activities, create small catering menus for internal and external groups, pricing and ensure food is served on time with exceptional customer service.

The individual will also supervise 1 kitchen staff and train kitchen volunteers. They will ensure the cleanliness of all food areas, appliances and equipment and service area. They will ensure the highest professional food quality, storage and sanitation standards.

Job Requirements:

Experience and Education:

Skilled Trade Certificate or Diploma from recognized culinary institution. Red Seal, CWC, CCC or CCI are considered a strong asset.

5+ years previous cooking experience required.

2 years commercial kitchen management experience preferred

Banquet production and service considered a strong asset.

Basic computer skills required.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required.

Ability to meet deadlines and to thrive in a fast paced and potentially high pressure environment during busy times.

Reliable vehicle for supply purchasing considered a strong asset.

Additional Training:

Food Safety Alberta Certification

Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission Proserve Course

First Aid and CPR

WHMIS

Top Benefits:

As a team member at Unison, you will enjoy:

A competitive salary ranging from $53,200 to $56,000 per year

Health Care, dental, vision, Life insurance, Health spending account and Long-term disability

Wellness program including a wellness re-imbursement account

Educational Assistance program

RRSP matching program

The benefit of having a meaningful work with seniors, making a difference in the lives of independent seniors.

Working Conditions:

Work is in a fully operational kitchen. Full-time hours are 8:00 – 3:30 Monday-Friday plus evenings and/or weekends as required. Shifts can vary.

Physical requirements:

Job can be physically taxing: requires heavy lifting and standing for long periods.

Interested candidates may send their resume to [email protected] stating the job title in the subject line. The position is available immediately.

“We are an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status”