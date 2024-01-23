Unison at Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Community Caseworker/Elder Abuse Navigator

Terms of Employment: Full-Time, Permanent

Location: Calgary

Job Purpose:

To provide holistic, wraparound services to older adults experiencing elder abuse in the community. This includes assessing risk and needs, providing information and support and client advocacy while working towards a safe outcome. The Community Caseworker will work with older adults experiencing abuse who may or may not be admitted to the Shelter. This role will be housed in Senior supports and will support those who have not necessarily called the EARL. This role will support other departments in Unison that may observe potential sign of Elder Abuse. This includes but is not limited to Senior Supports, Wellness Connections, And Thrive.

Duties and Responsibilities:

1. Program Delivery:

– Coordinate CEAAC meetings and ensure regular community of practice/case consultation meetings are held.

– The Community Caseworker will ensure that all members of CEAAC are connected with the necessary and applicable referrals and support needed for clients to be well supported in the community.

– The community caseworker will work with all other programs at Unison at Kerby Centre to educate them on the signs and symptoms of Elder Abuse.

– The community caseworker will also encourage referrals and case consultations where staff feel there may be a case of Elder Abuse.

– Community caseworkers will work with all suspected cases of Elder Abuse in the community as required, building safety plans, making referrals, and supporting clients as well as referring to the shelter when appropriate. Shelter staff will make referrals to community caseworkers from information gathered from the EARL when appropriate.

– Community caseworkers will support shelter outreach workers in elder abuse presentations in the community.

– Community caseworkers will attend community practice meetings facilitated by AEAAC.

– Assist with shelter In Person Assessments to allow for education around Elder Abuse and shelters.

2. Program Administration

– Ensure that all files are kept up to date. Ensure that every unique contact with clients in the community is properly tracked and includes a corresponding summary that details the interaction and includes follow-up action items.

– Ensure all Community Clients stats are tracked and submitted monthly to the Shelter Manager and to AEAAC. Stats are comprised of community clients and case consultations as well as elder abuse presentations and training. Stats should incorporate the # of unique contacts made, the type of contact, the types of abuse present, DOB, and risk assessments, safety planning and supports provided to assist clients with domestic abuse/elder abuse.

– Keep open communication with the Shelter Manager about Community Client files and ensure that Shelter Manager is aware of any problem cases.

3. Emergency Response:

Ensure compliance with agency emergency protocols and in the community use all safety training and working alone protocols.

Ensure documentation on agency incident forms when emergency situations have occurred whether in the building or in the community.

4. Promotion:

Establish and maintain collaborative and professional relationships with community partners, ensuring smooth client referral.Promote awareness of elder abuse issues in the community in conjunction with the Shelter Manager. Work with the Community Caseworker and Shelter Assistant Manager on community development initiatives.

Work with other Shelters to support and case manage senior clients.

5. Committee Work

Serve on Unison at Kerby Centre committees as required or as time and interest permit.

Serve on community-based committees as required.

Job Requirements:

Education:

Degree or two-year, post-secondary diploma required. Social Work preferred.

First Aid/CPR level C required.

Experience

At least 1 year experience on a crisis line or in a Shelter

Familiarity with family violence issues

Preferred. Competencies:

Calm under pressure, organized, good written and verbal communication skills, pro-active and having intermediate level computer skills.

Other:

Vehicle required

Working conditions:

Shifts are generally 8: 00 am — 4:00 pm, Monday to Friday. Must also be prepared to work extended hours in crisis situations. Must be prepared to work alone and be familiar with working-alone safety protocols.

May be involved in potentially violent or unpredictable circumstances with people who are under emotional stress or mentally ill.

Compensation Package:

This position is a permanent full-time career opportunity. The starting salary range is between $53,000 to $55,650 plus 100% Employer paid Health & Dental plan and 5% matched Pension plan. Salary considerations are based on assessment of the successful candidate’s education, skills, previous experience and other factors. Unison offers an outstanding work life balance with a 35 hour work week, 3 weeks of vacation to start plus the last week of December off with pay in addition to the 12 observed statutory holidays in a calendar year, and generous sick leave accruals. Unison is offering great flexibility with flexible working hours.

Working Conditions:

Shifts are generally 8: 00 am — 4:00 pm, Monday to Friday. Must also be prepared to work extended hours in crisis situations. Must be prepared to work alone and be familiar with working-alone safety protocols.

May be involved in potentially violent or unpredictable circumstances with people who are under emotional stress or mentally ill.

Must be able to handle stressful situations and adopt appropriate self-care strategies.

The position is available immediately. Please submit your resume to [email protected]

“We are an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status”