Unison at Veiner Centre is a non-profit organization located in Medicine Hat. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Albertans, Unison at Veiner Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Assistant to Meals on Wheels

Salary: $4,083 per month

Terms of Employment: Full-time, Fixed-term contract of 3 months.

Location: Medicine Hat

Job Purpose:

To improve the quality of life for seniors living in the community through administering the Meals on Wheels program and assisting the Manager of Services in supporting all volunteers at the centres.

The Role:

Meals on Wheels: Responsible for front-end services by fielding inquiries and providing strong customer service to stakeholders including clients, family members and other agencies. Also provides back-end support by communicating with Veiner Food Services over ordering, route sheets, meal plan, dietary needs and any problems arising.

Volunteer Administration: Works closely with volunteers in the delivery of the Meals on Wheels program. Supports volunteers across the agency when required.

This position will also require you to gather statistics and data for reporting, set annual goals with the team, work in conjunction with other programs within Veiner Centre and Strathcona Centre.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Client Service: Acts as the first point of contact for Meals on Wheels inquiries from clients, volunteers, vendors and the general public.

Receive client intake for Meals on Wheels clients.

Enter all client information accurately into the SERV tracker database, ensure accuracy when entering data, review and close files as needed and uphold industry standards.

Send out new client packages to prospective clients.

Keep accurate records of all requests from clients.

Create and maintain client and volunteer files and assist with the training of new volunteers.

Follow protocols for entering data for clients and volunteers.

Follow “Not Home” protocols and ensure appropriate documentation, escalation and follow-ups are completed.

Provide optimal customer service and professionalism when assisting clients, volunteers, vendors and the general public.

Notify Manager of Services of any escalated issues .

. Maintain confidentiality in client and Unison business. Meal Administration: Responsible for preparing and submitting the daily orders and route sheets populated by Serv Tracker for standard meals within specified timelines. Assist with scheduling of volunteers to deliver the daily meals. Communicate with the Food Service Supervisor about any changes to meal plans or dietary needs. Ensure all volunteers are trained in food quality and safe food handling procedures during meal delivery. Drive and deliver meals when needed. Ensure follow-up is completed and recorded daily with all meal clients not home at time of delivery. Administration: Provide input on Coordinate effective procedures and policies that ensure best practices and strategies based on Unison’s mission, vision and goals. Populate invoices through Serv Tracker and ensure they are provided to clients in a timely manner. Input payments received into Serv Tracker app. Maintain accurate records for statistical purposes and produce quarterly reports. Network with area service providers, agencies, and organizations. Ensure client confidentiality is maintained. Attend all staff meeting and in-service training meetings. Perform other duties, appropriate to the position, as required. Support the Manager of Services in areas of MOW driver volunteer training, security and background checks, and compilation of the volunteer manual. Provide cross training to staff if vacation coverage or sick leave is needed. Wear attire appropriate to the position. Marketing: Work with the Veiner Centre Site Director and the Development and Marketing Coordinator to develop a marketing strategy for Meals on Wheels.

Utilize social media platforms to promote Meals on Wheels at the Veiner and Strathcona Centre.

Provide/create all content for Meals on Wheels and promotion for the Veiner Centre (and provide to Development and Marketing Coordinator), including but not limited: Social media posts Pamphlets Posters Advertisements Newsletter/Kerby news/media content



Impact Statements

Job Requirements:

Education

University degree, 2-year diploma or certificate in a related field (e.g. human services, administrative services, volunteer management) plus one year’s experience.

Equivalent experience and related competencies may be considered in lieu of education. At minimum four years of directly related experience is required.

Knowledge, skills, and abilities

Excellent customer service skills and phone etiquette.

Strong verbal, written and presentation skills.

Ability to plan, problem solve and possess strong interpersonal skills.

Self-motivated and able to collaborate as part of a team.

Excellent communication skills and can interact with a wide range of individuals in the community.

Work as a team within the organization and within the community.

Good administration skills including time management, detail oriented and organized.

Computer Proficiency (Intermediate level)

Word processing – mail merge

Excel spreadsheets

Outlook

Teams/Sharepoint

Canva

Zoom and other networking platforms

Volunteer scheduling app

Additional Training:

First Aid and CPR

Crisis De-escalation

Quality Improvement and Outcome Measurement

Suicide Awareness

Self Harm

Indigenous Awareness and Diversity

Trauma Informed Care

FOIP/PIPA

Client Centre Care

Working Conditions:

Office environment. Standard work week of 35 hours. There may be a requirement to work some evenings and weekends. This position is eligible for overtime. However, overtime hours at Unison are compensated as lieu/banked time. Transportation is required.

The position is available immediately. Please submit your resume to [email protected]

“We are an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status”