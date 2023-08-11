FREE Influenza Immunization Workshops

Influenza vaccination is a proactive measure that benefits individuals, communities, and public health at large, making it an essential aspect of disease prevention and control. Register now for an Influenza Immunization Workshop with Unison at Kerby Centre and Sanofi. Discover intriguing insights about influenza which continue to hold significance in today’s world.

In-Person at (Room 205) Kinsmen Lecture Room at Unison at Kerby Centre

Date and Time Presenter Registration Link Thursday, September 14th — 9am Mohamed Toufic El Hussein

Professor, School of Nursing and Midwifery. Faculty of Health, Community & Education. Mount Royal University. Acute Care Nurse Practitioner Medical Cardiology. Coronary Care Unit – Rockyview General Hospital Click here to register Monday, October 2nd — 9am (Seniors’ Day Special) Dr. Jia Hu

Primary Care Physician and Member of Cleveland Clinic Canada Medical Director Program Director 19 to Zero Click here to register Monday, October 16th — 10am Dr. Mary Szabo

Family Physician (Calgary) Advanced Primary Care Click here to register

Online Zoom Meeting

Date and Time Presenter Registration Link Monday, October 30th TBD Coming soon Early November TBD Coming soon

Stay tuned for event updates!

The following FREE workshops would not be possible without the generous educational grant from Sanofi