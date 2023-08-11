FREE Influenza Immunization Workshops
Influenza vaccination is a proactive measure that benefits individuals, communities, and public health at large, making it an essential aspect of disease prevention and control. Register now for an Influenza Immunization Workshop with Unison at Kerby Centre and Sanofi. Discover intriguing insights about influenza which continue to hold significance in today’s world.
In-Person at (Room 205) Kinsmen Lecture Room at Unison at Kerby Centre
|Date and Time
|Presenter
|Registration Link
|Thursday, September 14th — 9am
|Mohamed Toufic El Hussein
Professor, School of Nursing and Midwifery. Faculty of Health, Community & Education. Mount Royal University. Acute Care Nurse Practitioner Medical Cardiology. Coronary Care Unit – Rockyview General Hospital
|Click here to register
|Monday, October 2nd — 9am (Seniors’ Day Special)
|Dr. Jia Hu
Primary Care Physician and Member of Cleveland Clinic Canada Medical Director Program Director 19 to Zero
|Click here to register
|Monday, October 16th — 10am
|Dr. Mary Szabo
Family Physician (Calgary) Advanced Primary Care
|Click here to register
Online Zoom Meeting
|Date and Time
|Presenter
|Registration Link
|Monday, October 30th
|TBD
|Coming soon
|Early November
|TBD
|Coming soon
Stay tuned for event updates!
The following FREE workshops would not be possible without the generous educational grant from Sanofi