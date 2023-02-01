FREE Tax Clinic for Seniors

Income tax volunteers are available to help fill in tax returns for seniors 55+ and AISH clients
Income limit: $35,000 per year for single or $45,000 per year for a couple
Please note: We do not prepare tax returns for self employment, business/rental income, capital gains/losses/bankruptcy/deceased persons
Calgary
Feb. 28 – Apr. 28, 2023 (Mon – Fri)
Kerby Centre
1133-7 Avenue SW
Calgary AB, T2P 1B2
To schedule an in-person / virtual / drop-off appointment
Call (403) 705-3246
Appointment bookings start Feb 1, 2023
Medicine Hat
Feb. 28 – Apr. 28, 2023 (Mon – Fri)
Strathcona Centre
1150 5 St SE
Medicine Hat AB, T1A 8C7
To schedule an in-person / virtual / drop-off appointment
Call (403) 529-8364
Appointment bookings start Feb 1, 2023
Generously funded by CVITP Grant Team, Canada Revenue Agency/Agence du revenu du Canada