FREE Tax Clinic for Seniors

Income tax volunteers are available to help fill in tax returns for seniors 55+ and AISH clients

Income limit: $35,000 per year for single or $45,000 per year for a couple

Please note: We do not prepare tax returns for self employment, business/rental income, capital gains/losses/bankruptcy/deceased persons

Calgary Feb. 28 – Apr. 28, 2023 (Mon – Fri) Kerby Centre 1133-7 Avenue SW Calgary AB, T2P 1B2 To schedule an in-person / virtual / drop-off appointment Call (403) 705-3246 Appointment bookings start Feb 1, 2023 Medicine Hat Feb. 28 – Apr. 28, 2023 (Mon – Fri) Strathcona Centre 1150 5 St SE Medicine Hat AB, T1A 8C7 To schedule an in-person / virtual / drop-off appointment Call (403) 529-8364 Appointment bookings start Feb 1, 2023

Generously funded by CVITP Grant Team, Canada Revenue Agency/Agence du revenu du Canada