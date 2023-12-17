A Finale; Part One

By Andrew McCutcheon

Fifty years. Fifty stories.

When I first pitched the idea, it seemed like such a momentous task. I’d never written that much before all for one project.

But they started to unfold throughout the year: one story every week, for 50 weeks, until it was done. Until we ended up here.

I imagine the flow of time across 50 years felt much the same way.

The building might feel it in its bones the same way our seniors do. So many days and nights of living, all coming together in a blur, but with certain things sticking out as important, significant.

These stories ended up feeling the same way.

Significant moments: when I wrote about a ton of different topics.

The people: the Kerby Family, Patricia Allen, all the clients and volunteers and staff who were so kind to open themselves up and be vulnerable, trusting me to do their stories justice.

The events: the film premiere, a golf tournament, axe throwing. Lots of folks smiling and laughing and experiencing moments of great joy, whether they were dancing the afternoon away or hitting the links with friends.

The history: the advent of programs and projects, our Adult Day Program, our Elder Abuse Shelter. Getting into the thick of who made these things happen and why they were important.

I was there to capture them all.

And finally, I think I have the answer to the important question, the question we’ve been trying to answer every single week: what is Kerby Centre?

Because as sturdy and as storied as this building is, it won’t last for ever. But the stories will continue for the decades to come, a mirror to the decade’s past.

What will we have then?

We will still have each other.

And in next week’s story, our finale of finale’s, we will finally answer that question. We will get to the heart of what makes Kerby Centre what it is.

Any guesses?

You’ll just have to wait and see.

Buckle in folks. It’s going to be a big one.