Elder Abuse Outreach Position, Part-time

Location: Medicine Hat, Alberta

Unison at Veiner Centre, a non-profit organization in Medicine Hat, is committed to improving the lives of older Albertans. Join us in a rewarding career within the charitable sector.

Position: Elder Abuse Outreach Worker

Salary: $22,750 per annum (for 17.5 hours per week)

Terms: Part-time, permanent

Job Purpose: As an Elder Abuse Outreach Worker reporting to the Manager of Programs, you will provide C.A.R.E (Case Management, Advocacy, Referral, and Education) services to individuals aged 50 and older facing emotional, financial, physical, sexual, medication abuse, or neglect.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Case Management and Advocacy:

Assess and support those at risk or experiencing elder abuse.

Navigate complex systems for optimal outcomes.

Develop care plans based on identified needs.

Use various communication methods.

Advocate for legal aid, housing, therapy, and more.

Adopt a strength-based, client-centered approach.

Conduct educational presentations to prevent elder abuse.

Data Entry and Reporting:

Enter inquiries and case plans in the database.

Maintain up-to-date client records.

Ensure accurate records for statistics and annual reports.

Community Perspective:

Familiarize yourself with community resources.

Represent the program on committees.

Build relationships with law enforcement and legal entities.

Foster collaboration within the community.

Organizational Perspective:

Orient yourself to Unison’s services.

Attend Unison Team meetings.

Engage in regular one-on-one meetings with your supervisor.

Collaborate with all Unison departments.

Maintain client and Unison business confidentiality.

Demonstrate professional behavior and appearance.

Adhere to safety directives.

Marketing:

Work with the Veiner Centre Site Director and Marketing Advisor on a Meals on Wheels marketing strategy.

Utilize social media for promotion.

Create content for the Elder Abuse program’s promotion.

Qualifications Required:

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in social work or equivalent experience.

Knowledge:

Understanding of elder abuse.

Knowledge of gerontology and community development principles.

Awareness of the 50+ population’s diversity.

Familiarity with relevant laws and regulations.

Knowledge of trauma-informed care.

Skills:

Engagement in healthy aging initiatives.

Strong analysis and reasoning skills.

Excellent communication skills.

Effective problem-solving abilities.

Tact and diplomacy.

Proficiency in time management and organization.

Computer Proficiency (Intermediate level):

Word processing.

Excel spreadsheets.

Outlook.

Teams/Sharepoint.

Canva.

Zoom and other networking platforms.

Experience:

3 to 5 years in a similar role.

Preference for related experience, such as in shelters, care centers, or seniors’ housing.

Additional Training:

First Aid and CPR.

Crisis De-escalation.

Quality Improvement and Outcome Measurement.

Suicide Awareness.

Self-Harm.

Indigenous Awareness and Diversity.

Trauma-Informed Care.

FOIP/PIPA.

Client-Centered Care.

Requirements:

Must have own vehicle with valid business insurance.

Work can be office-based or at clients’ homes. Driving clients may be required.

Immediate Availability: Please submit your resume to [email protected]