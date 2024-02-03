Dating for Calgary Seniors

By Andrew McCutcheon

Everybody wants to share their lives with someone else. But easier said than done. It’s hard enough just trying to find where to meet singles over 50 in Calgary, let alone trying to find a match — or even a soul mate — in all of that. Wherever you are in your journey, it’s the season of love here at Unison, for Generations 50+, and so we’re here to help.

You might be dating for the first time in years or maybe you’re in the midst of searching for that certain special someone, but the tips we have for you today can help!

Where are you going to find someone?

Dating is different at every age and every stage, and there’s plenty of opportunities out there for seniors.

A ton of social clubs and activities are out there, and if you’re wanting to meet people, a shared activity is a great way to do it. The Unison Kerby Centre has tons of different things to do — everything from weekly dances to daytrips and drop-in card games. Surrounding yourself with people of your own age and stage is the first step.

But it’s important to not rush into activities specifically looking for a partner! Go into social situations seeking friends and connections, first and foremost. If you meet someone you like, let things happen naturally, communicating your intentions openly and clearly: there’s no time to play games!

Be patient too! You might not meet a special someone immediately: instead, enjoy the process of getting to know lots of new friends of both genders. Getting out there and meeting new people is hugely beneficial to your social and physical health.

What about online dating?

Online dating is not as taboo or socially odd as it once was — but despite that, there are still precautions to take!

There are lots of dating apps for seniors or dating websites for people over 50, over 60 or over 70, so there’s no shortage of options.

Enlist a friend or a relative to help you make your profile. Be honest about who you are and what you’re looking for, but don’t reveal too much identifying information: anything that could tell people where you live, what you own, or how much money you have is a bad idea!

Look for connections that are local to you. If people live internationally, there’s a greater chance they could be a scammer! Other common signs that someone might be scamming you on the other end of the computer are:

If they refuse to talk on the phone

They rush you into a relationship

They have a profession that keeps them unable to meet in person, like an international doctor, military, or on a oil rig.

Never trust if someone asks you for money, especially if you haven’t met them.

Common reasons they might ask you for money: travel costs, customs or immigration related fees, or for surgeries/medications.

These are all indicators you might be speaking to a romance scammer. If you have a bad feeling about someone, you can ask a close friend or family member for an outside viewpoint, or just start talking to someone else!

You Found Someone, You Have a Date: Now What?

It might have been a long time since you’ve been on a first date! But most of the same social rules apply.

Be present and punctual; don’t spend time on your phone, wear something appropriate for the date. A tuxedo is never a good look for minigolf.

Make small-to-medium talk: avoid “big-talk” subjects like exes, deceased spouses, kids and grandkids until you’ve gotten to know someone more.

Most importantly: have fun and don’t put too much pressure on yourself. If you’re nervous, know that your date probably is too. Focus on being yourself and enjoy every single part of getting to know someone knew. Whether it continues into something more serious, or ends up being a friendship, you’ll have a new person in your life.

And isn’t that what we all want?