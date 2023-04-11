Seniors’ Week June 5th – 11th: Aging is more… ‘let’s enjoy the journey together’

Join us at Unison at Kerby Centre in celebration of Seniors’ Week!

Recognized annually across Alberta, Seniors’ Week takes place June 5 – 11, 2023. This year’s theme is Aging is more… and is focused on exciting all Calgarians about aging.

Please join us through June 5th -9th in celebration and appreciation for the older adults in our community and to cultivate a positive attitude towards aging!

Monday, June 5

Members Lunch Gymnasium

11:30am – 1:30pm

Doors open at 11am



Circus Theme Members + members’ guests only

$10/person



Wild Apricot registration coming soon! Sponsored by: Chartwell

Tuesday, June 6

ElderSong Concert: Seniors on the Stage! Gymnasium

2:00pm – 4:00pm FREE



Eventbrite registration coming soon! Sponsored by:

Age-Friendly Calgary Wednesday, June 7

Money Talks Lounge

1:00pm – 3:00pm FREE



Registration required through [email protected] / (403) 705-3179 Thursday, June 8

Unison Film Screening Gymnasium

1:00pm – 2:00pm FREE

Canteen Open – snacks, wine, beer and pop will be available for purchase.



Eventbrite registration coming soon! Sponsored by:

Age-Friendly Calgary Friday, June 9

Intergeneration Lunch + Fun! Kerby Café

11:30am – 1:30pm No tickets required.

Stay tuned for a special Kerby Café Menu! Sponsored by:

Age-Friendly Calgary



In addition to our week of exciting events, our Active Aging team is offering drop-in classes! A perfect time to bring a friend and explore new interests.

Stay tuned for more information in the coming months!

Special Thanks to