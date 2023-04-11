Seniors’ Week June 5th – 11th: Aging is more… ‘let’s enjoy the journey together’

Join us at Unison at Kerby Centre in celebration of Seniors’ Week!

Recognized annually across Alberta, Seniors’ Week takes place June 5 – 11, 2023. This year’s theme is Aging is more… and is focused on exciting all Calgarians about aging.

Please join us through June 5th -9th in celebration and appreciation for the older adults in our community and to cultivate a positive attitude towards aging!

Monday, June 5
Members Lunch		Gymnasium
11:30am – 1:30pm
Doors open at 11am

Circus Theme		Members + members’ guests only
$10/person

Wild Apricot registration coming soon!		Sponsored by: Chartwell
Tuesday, June 6
ElderSong Concert: Seniors on the Stage!		Gymnasium
2:00pm – 4:00pm		FREE

Eventbrite registration coming soon!		Sponsored by:
Age-Friendly Calgary
Wednesday, June 7
Money Talks		Lounge
1:00pm – 3:00pm		FREE

Registration required through [email protected] / (403) 705-3179
Thursday, June 8
Unison Film Screening		Gymnasium
1:00pm – 2:00pm		FREE
Canteen Open – snacks, wine, beer and pop will be available for purchase.

Eventbrite registration coming soon!		Sponsored by:
Age-Friendly Calgary
Friday, June 9
Intergeneration Lunch + Fun!		Kerby Café
11:30am – 1:30pm		No tickets required.
Stay tuned for a special Kerby Café Menu!		Sponsored by:
Age-Friendly Calgary

In addition to our week of exciting events, our Active Aging team is offering drop-in classes! A perfect time to bring a friend and explore new interests.

Stay tuned for more information in the coming months!

Special Thanks to

Posted in ,

Nikki Montilla