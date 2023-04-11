Seniors’ Week June 5th – 11th: Aging is more… ‘let’s enjoy the journey together’
Join us at Unison at Kerby Centre in celebration of Seniors’ Week!
Recognized annually across Alberta, Seniors’ Week takes place June 5 – 11, 2023. This year’s theme is Aging is more… and is focused on exciting all Calgarians about aging.
Please join us through June 5th -9th in celebration and appreciation for the older adults in our community and to cultivate a positive attitude towards aging!
|Monday, June 5
Members Lunch
|Gymnasium
11:30am – 1:30pm
Doors open at 11am
Circus Theme
|Members + members’ guests only
$10/person
Wild Apricot registration coming soon!
|Sponsored by: Chartwell
|Tuesday, June 6
ElderSong Concert: Seniors on the Stage!
|Gymnasium
2:00pm – 4:00pm
|FREE
Eventbrite registration coming soon!
|Sponsored by:
Age-Friendly Calgary
|Wednesday, June 7
Money Talks
|Lounge
1:00pm – 3:00pm
|FREE
Registration required through [email protected] / (403) 705-3179
|Thursday, June 8
Unison Film Screening
|Gymnasium
1:00pm – 2:00pm
|FREE
Canteen Open – snacks, wine, beer and pop will be available for purchase.
Eventbrite registration coming soon!
|Sponsored by:
Age-Friendly Calgary
|Friday, June 9
Intergeneration Lunch + Fun!
|Kerby Café
11:30am – 1:30pm
|No tickets required.
Stay tuned for a special Kerby Café Menu!
|Sponsored by:
Age-Friendly Calgary
In addition to our week of exciting events, our Active Aging team is offering drop-in classes! A perfect time to bring a friend and explore new interests.
Stay tuned for more information in the coming months!
Special Thanks to