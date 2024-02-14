Be part of our board!

Have you ever wanted to be part of something great? Are you looking to make a difference? Do you have experience with not-for-profit governance? We’re looking for new members to sit on our Board of Directors!

The Board of Directors is a governance & policy board. Board meetings are typically held every second month. As stewards for Unison, Directors provide strategic direction to staff, regularly review the organization’s financial statements, and approve the annual budget.

In addition, Directors are a key part of the organization’s public face and occasionally represent Unison at events.

We’re also looking for individuals with the following backgrounds:

Information Technology: experience managing software, hardware or programming; IT planning and cloud computing an asset.

Finance: those with an accounting, finance or business-related background.

Diverse/newcomer experiences: the folks we serve have diverse backgrounds, and we want to ensure the experience and knowledge of our board members reflect that!

Apply by email with resume and cover letter to [email protected]. Please put “Board recruitment” in your subject line. Our Recruitment Committee will follow up with all applications received and forward you our Board Application form to complete and return. Applications open until Feb. 28th, 2024.