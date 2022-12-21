Position: Board Members

Kerby Centre Seeks Board Members

Kerby Centre is part of Unison-Generations 50+ a renowned organization operating in Calgary & Medicine Hat where it runs the Veiner Centre, committed to supporting older adults to live well in their community.

We serve older adults in a variety of ways including a food rescue program, adult services such as wellness, information services, events, and active living programming.

Kerby Centre (Legally known as Kerby Assembly) is a not-for-profit organization governed by a ten-person Board of Directors and we are looking to replace retiring members.

The Board of Directors is a governance & policy board. Board meetings are typically held every second month. As stewards for the organization, Directors provide strategic direction to staff, regularly review the organization’s financial statements, and approve the annual budget.

In addition, Directors are a key part of the public face of the organization and occasionally represent Kerby Centre at events.

We are looking for candidates who have passion for issues facing older adults and experience in any of the following areas:

Not-for-Profit Board Governance

Public Relations including Communications and Media

Organizing and promoting events such as Galas etc.

Legal experience particularly related to Non Profit Organisations and/or family law related to Older Adults.

If you think you can make a difference, we want to hear from you.

More information about both Kerby and Unison may be found at: https://unisonalberta.com/calgary-home

Apply by email with resume and cover letter to careers@kerbycentre.com. Please put “Board recruitment” in your subject line.

Our Recruitment Committee will follow up with all applications received and forward you our Board Application form to complete and return.

Applications for a position on the Board received by *February 15 2023 will be considered for this year’s appointments.

“We are an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status”