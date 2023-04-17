Annual General Meeting 2023

We are excited to have our 50th Annual General Meeting, in-person on April 19, 2023 at 10:00am in the Kinsmen Lecture Room!

Welcome to the Kerby Assembly Annual General Meeting

The following information is to assist you to participate in this meeting.

  1. The Agenda for the Meeting.
  2. The Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting.
  3. The Unison Annual report for 2022.
  4. The Audited Financial Statements for 2022 to be presented for approval at the meeting.
  5. The Recommended Auditors to be presented for approval at the meeting.
  6. A list of the names of Kerby Members who are being recommended for appointment or reappointment to the Board of Directors.

* Please note that only members of Kerby Centre who hold a valid membership will be eligible to vote.

