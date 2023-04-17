Annual General Meeting 2023
We are excited to have our 50th Annual General Meeting, in-person on April 19, 2023 at 10:00am in the Kinsmen Lecture Room!
Welcome to the Kerby Assembly Annual General Meeting
The following information is to assist you to participate in this meeting.
- The Agenda for the Meeting.
- The Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting.
- The Unison Annual report for 2022.
- The Audited Financial Statements for 2022 to be presented for approval at the meeting.
- The Recommended Auditors to be presented for approval at the meeting.
- A list of the names of Kerby Members who are being recommended for appointment or reappointment to the Board of Directors.
* Please note that only members of Kerby Centre who hold a valid membership will be eligible to vote.