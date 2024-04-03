Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2024 – Join us in-person or online

Join us on Wednesday, April 24th from 10am – 11am for our Annual General Meeting.

To attend in-person:

  • RSVP to [email protected] by April 12th to confirm your attendance. 
  • Kinsmen Lecture Room, Unison at Kerby Centre (1133 – 7th Avenue SW, Calgary)

All members of the Kerby Centre are eligible to vote; you must attend in-person to cast your vote.

Enjoy delicious snacks prepared by our Chef Matthew and take the opportunity to mingle with our Board members.

To attend online on Zoom:

The following information is to assist you to participate in this meeting.

  1. Kerby Assembly Annual General Meeting April 24, 2024 Introduction to the Kerby Assembly Annual General Meeting
  2. The Agenda for the Meeting
  3. The Minutes of the 2023 Annual General Meeting
  4. The Unison Annual report for 2023
  5. The Audited Financial Statements for 2023
  6. The recommended Auditors for 2025 to be presented for approval at the meeting
  7. A list of the names of Kerby Members who are being recommended for election or re-election to the Board of Directors
  8. Special Business of the Members:
Nikki