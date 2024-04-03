Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2024 – Join us in-person or online
Join us on Wednesday, April 24th from 10am – 11am for our Annual General Meeting.
To attend in-person:
- RSVP to [email protected] by April 12th to confirm your attendance.
- Kinsmen Lecture Room, Unison at Kerby Centre (1133 – 7th Avenue SW, Calgary)
All members of the Kerby Centre are eligible to vote; you must attend in-person to cast your vote.
Enjoy delicious snacks prepared by our Chef Matthew and take the opportunity to mingle with our Board members.
To attend online on Zoom:
The following information is to assist you to participate in this meeting.
- Kerby Assembly Annual General Meeting April 24, 2024 Introduction to the Kerby Assembly Annual General Meeting
- The Agenda for the Meeting
- The Minutes of the 2023 Annual General Meeting
- The Unison Annual report for 2023
- The Audited Financial Statements for 2023
- The recommended Auditors for 2025 to be presented for approval at the meeting
- A list of the names of Kerby Members who are being recommended for election or re-election to the Board of Directors
- Special Business of the Members:
- (a) Special Resolution to change the name of the Society.
- (b) Special Resolution to repeal and replace the Bylaws of the Unison. (Schedule-A attached).