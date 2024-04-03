Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2024 – Join us in-person or online

Join us on Wednesday, April 24th from 10am – 11am for our Annual General Meeting.



To attend in-person:

RSVP to [email protected] by April 12th to confirm your attendance.

by April 12th to confirm your attendance. Kinsmen Lecture Room, Unison at Kerby Centre (1133 – 7th Avenue SW, Calgary)

All members of the Kerby Centre are eligible to vote; you must attend in-person to cast your vote.

Enjoy delicious snacks prepared by our Chef Matthew and take the opportunity to mingle with our Board members.



To attend online on Zoom:

The following information is to assist you to participate in this meeting.