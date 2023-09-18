Active Aging Week at Unison at Kerby Centre

Join us for our National Active Aging Week with a series of free presentations full of valuable information to help you live well, be safe and get active!

Date: Tuesday, October 3rd

Time: From 10am – 3pm

Location: Unison at Kerby Centre – Gym

Cost: FREE with registration required: Email [email protected] or call (403) 705-3233

Refreshments provided.

Ears to You – Presentation @ 10am

Come and learn about how to address common hearing concerns, today’s hearing aid technology, our services and how to access them! We will provide complementary hearing assessments and hearing aid clean and check.*

*Mobile Hearing Clinic Assessments from 11am to 3:30pm – Mobile Unit at Unison parking lot (Only 5 spots available) Email [email protected] or call (403) 705-3233 to register now!

Peak Oxygen – Presentation @ 11am

Peak Oxygen is funded by the government and is available to everyone! Join us to learn more about the benefits of home oxygen and how Peak Oxygen can drastically improve your respiratory health while still allowing you to maintain an active lifestyle. We will explain how you can have your own home oxygen through the Alberta Government funding.

Better Business Bureau (BBB) – Presentation @ 1pm

This informative session focuses on scams that target seniors: Investments/financial, romance, house and home, windfall and internet scams. You will get general safety tips, help identifying red flags, what to do if it happens and where to go for help.

BioStrong – Presentation @ 2:15pm

In this presentation you will learn valuable information on how to improve your bone density, strength and balance while reducing back and joint pain. You’ll also learn how to access our services.