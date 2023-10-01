A Roof over our Heads

By Andrew McCutcheon

Every week I remind readers in each new story about our final goal: trying to answer the question: “What is Kerby Centre?”

I often say it’s more than just four walls and a roof. But when it comes to -30 or even -40 degree Calgary winters, having four walls and a roof is pretty darn important.

I’ve written thousands of words about our heroic staff who work in Food Security, at our Elder Abuse Shelter, Seniors Supports and Active Aging, and the countless other things we do that are too many to list.

But there’s also a group of unsung heroes: the folks that keep the lights on, the furnace running, the phone lines up. Our incredible facilities staff make sure that every time you come to the Unison at Kerby Centre, you’re going to be in a safe and happy environment.

Most dyed-in-the-wool Kerby folks would know our facilities were managed by a wonderful fellow named Chad for over a decade. Chad recently moved on to new exciting opportunities, and although we were sad to see him go, we are so thankful for his hard work. Before we move on to talk about our newest addition to staff and the new incredible manager of facilities, it is with heartfelt gratitude I want to say: thank you Chad, for everything you did.

“They were big shoes to fill,” says Kayla Grant, current Manager of Facilities and Food Services for Unison at Kerby Centre.

Kayla started just recently on Aug. 1. Now, with two months under her belt, she says it’s been a warm, wonderful welcome.

“Everyone here has been so amazing. It’s the people that make it great.”

While Kayla has lived here in Calgary for years and years, she’s originally from out west. Born in Cornwall, Ontario, her father was an arborist and her mother worked with individuals with disabilities. It was her mother’s work that inspired Kayla to follow in her footsteps, right out of high school.

“She was such an incredible advocate,” Kayla says. “Seeing how passionate she was and how meaningful her career was… inspired me.”

She went to Algonquin College, working towards being a developmental service worker. She graduated with honours, had an incredible job opportunity in Calgary, and immediately made the move out west in 2009 to work with the Universal Rehabilitation Service Agency or URSA. Kayla started working with brain injury survivors there, and she says it was a life-changing experience.

“It’s one of the best jobs I’ve ever had,” Kayla says. “I was learning the city and getting involved in the community [with the clients].”

But her skills, her aptitude with project management and so much else were needed elsewhere at URSA. After two years of frontline work, she shifted into a managerial role at their offices.

“It’s skills in a different setting,” she explains. “I helped develop the position and I was passionate for it.”

Every organization needs someone to help keep the trains running on time. And it was rewarding in its own way.

In her 14 years at URSA, one of the most rewarding parts of the job was helping manage a retreat centre north of Cochrane: a fully accessible external facility where those with disabilities could come to do things, they might not get the chance to otherwise.

“It’s amazing, the differences on their faces, even if they were staying for a night,” she recalls. “It was pure happiness, not having to be confined to their homes.”

Kayla was good at her job and she enjoyed it: but there are always new challenges ahead. As a self-described lover of chaos, Kayla decided to apply here at Unison a few months after returning from maternity leave.

For a set of twins.

“I love chaos, I love being a fixer,” Kayla says. “With facilities, it’s about supporting everyone in the agency… I get to help everyone.”

This means Kayla works on everything from getting new chairs and tables for the café to ensuring there’s bathroom tissue available. With an older building, keeping things fresh, maintained and — most importantly, comfortable — is a priority.

“We want people to be happy to come to this space and we want to enhance how people do their jobs,” she says.

Kerby Centre might be more than just four walls and a roof, but when people come here, when the magic happens when we’re doing all the incredible things Kerby Centre does. Well.

You want an unsung hero on your side.